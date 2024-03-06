Large grassfire burns near Hastings, Minn.

A grassfire burned along Highway 61 just north of Hastings, Minn. on Wednesday, as fire danger is high across Minnesota.

Traffic cameras showed smoke billowing from a grassy area, just steps from a gardening business called The Tree House in the area of Highway 61 and Highway 10 in Denmark Township in the early afternoon.

A warmer-than-normal winter and a lack of snow have made for an increased risk of wildfires in Minnesota. Over the weekend, a large fire burned in Waseca.

A red flag alert was in effect on Wednesday due to dry conditions and windy weather.