Large fire burns at John Deere dealership in western Minnesota

A large fire burning in far west Minnesota has emergency officials warning residents to conserve water and evacuate the area if needed.

Lac qui Parle County Emergency Management issued the warning for residents in the City of Madison, Minnesota, about 12 miles east of the South Dakota border, after a large and smokey fire at the John Deere dealership off Highway 40.

In a Facebook post, the county asks residents to avoid the area, and people who live nearby to evacuate if the father is "affecting your home."

Photo from Lynn Kranz (Supplied)

The county is also asking residents to conserve water to aid firefighting efforts.

"Please CONSERVE WATER IMMEDIATELY so fire crews have as much as possible to work with, the water tower has been dropping fast," the post reads.

This is a developing story. FOX 9 will update it as more information is made available.