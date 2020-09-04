Lara Trump to visit Minneapolis next week for Trump campaign

article

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump daughter-in-law and campaign advisor, will be visiting Minneapolis next week as part of a three-state campaign swing for the president.

According to an advisory sent out Friday, Lara Trump will be making stops in Council Bluffs, Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska and Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The event in Minneapolis will be held at 6 p.m. the InterContinental Minneapolis-St. Paul hotel. Doors open for general admission at 5 p.m.

Lara Trump's visit comes one day after her brother-in-law Donald Trump, Jr. will be making a campaign stop for his father in Duluth.

Dr. Jill Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's wife, will also be visiting Minnesota on Wednesday. The city has not been announced yet.