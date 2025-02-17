Expand / Collapse search
Landmark Center hosts Mosaic Festival in St. Paul

By
Published  February 17, 2025 8:38am CST
St. Paul
FOX 9

Diverse customs celebrated at Mosaic Festival

Diverse customs and traditions collided at Landmark Center on Sunday, as people of all backgrounds bonded over their shared appreciation for music and dancing.

The Brief

    • Hundreds of people gathered at the Mosaic Festival on Sunday.
    • The event is filling a void left behind by the former Festival of Nations event.
    • This year’s event was held inside the Landmark Center.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Diverse customs and traditions collided at Landmark Center on Sunday, as people of all backgrounds bonded over their shared appreciation for music and dancing.

"They’re very impressive," visitor Alberta Mirais said. "I love the stomping and the shouting… it’s really exuberant, and I love that."

Over the weekend, the Mosaic Festival brought in a melting pot of cultures.

"We have a larger crowd already than we ever had in the past," artistic director of ethnic dancing Donald LaCourse told FOX 9. "We’re trying to bring all of our ethnic communities together in one location."

Many attendees were reminded of the diversity in the Twin Cities. "There’s Ukrainian groups and Bulgarian groups and Peruvian groups," visitor Carolyn Rush noted.

"Somali, Chinese, Hungarian, Mexican," LaCourse added.

Mosaic Festival goes beyond music

The backstory:

There were also several information booths on display to explain the different cultures in the room.

"It makes the world a better place when we understand one another," LaCourse finished.

St. Paul