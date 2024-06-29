Lakeville shooting leaves man dead, another arrested outside Amazon Fulfillment Center

article

Lakeville police say they arrested a man after another man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 9800 217th Street West just after 4 a.m. for a report of "an altercation."

Police then found a man with a suspected gunshot wound who died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, law enforcement officials say.

A 24-year-old man near the victim was then taken into custody. Police say they also recovered a firearm at the scene.

Investigators say it appears only the victim and the man arrested were involved in the incident. Police are now working to determine what led to the altercation, as well as the relationship between the two men and any possible connection to the Amazon Fulfillment Center.

Police say there is no known threat to the public.

The identity of the victim and his official cause of death is expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.