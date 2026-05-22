Disturbance outside Lakeville mosque leads to arrest of man impersonating military officer

The Brief Police responded to a disturbance at the Lakeville mosque just before 12 p.m. on Friday. A man was arrested after claiming to be a military officer and federal agent, but could not provide proof. Police found a pocketknife, box cutter and suspected narcotics on him, but say there is no evidence he targeted the mosque for religious reasons.



Police arrested a man outside the Lakeville mosque after staff reported his strange behavior and claims of being a federal agent.

Police respond to disturbance at Lakeville mosque

What we know:

The Lakeville Police Department says officers arrived at Lakeville Masjid, 8670 210th Street West, shortly before noon after a report of an agitated man asking "strange questions." Staff at the mosque reportedly asked that he be removed from the property due to his behavior.

The man told police he was a military officer and later said he was a federal agent investigating child trafficking crimes, but he could not provide any proof or documentation for these claims.

According to police, officers found a pocketknife, a box cutter and suspected illicit narcotics in his pockets during a search. Police say there were no reports that he displayed the sharp objects or that he ever entered the building.

The man is known to police from previous mental health-related contacts and lives in the area. He was taken to Dakota County Jail and is being held on charges related to this incident.

What they're saying:

"Incidents like this occur in a broader environment where misinformation, fear-mongering and hateful rhetoric about Muslim communities continue to spread," said the mosque’s imam, Huzaifa Ahmed, on Friday. "Right now, people are scared. Parents are worried about bringing their children. Elderly community members are concerned about attending prayers. People are fearful in a place where they should feel peace."

Dig deeper:

The Lakeville Police Department says they have not received any information to suggest the man targeted Lakeville Masjid for religious reasons.