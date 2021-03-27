Police warn public to be on alert after woman attacked at Lakeville park

Police are asking for the public's help as they search for a man wanted in an attack at East Lake Community Park in Lakeville, Minnesota on Saturday morning.

According to police, around 11 a.m., the suspect lured a woman in her 40s to a secluded, wooded area at the park, telling her he needed help for someone who had fallen. When the victim went to assist, police say she was attacked by the man.

Officers say the victim was able to get away from the suspect but was taken to a hospital for treatment. At the time of the attack, police say the man was wearing a black stocking cap, a black facemask, sunglasses, a black jacket with leather gloves. Anyone with additional information on the case is asked to call Detective Scott Frame at 952-224-6732 or e-mail sframe@lakevillemn.gov.

As the police search for the man, they are warning members of the public to take precautions while visiting the park, including not going alone, letting family know where you'll be, bringing a cell phone, and reporting any suspicious behavior immediately to 911.