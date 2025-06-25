Lake Superior Zoo's bear gets largest-ever crown in 'groundbreaking procedure'

article

The Brief The world’s largest full metal crown was successfully placed on the tooth of Tundra the brown bear at the Lake Superior Zoo. The "groundbreaking procedure" was led by Dr. Grace Brown and zoo staff. After initially injuring the tooth in 2023, a partnership was made to create the permanent solution for Tundra the brown bear.



What we know:

A social media post by the zoo says the "groundbreaking procedure" on Tundra the brown bear was led by Dr. Grace Brown, with support from the team at Creature Crowns and zoo staff.

The backstory:

The zoo says Tundra first fractured his tooth in 2023, and after a successful root canal, he re-injured the area.

It was then that the custom-made crown was created through a partnership between Minnesota Veterinary Dental Specialists, Creature Crowns, iM3 and the zoo to keep that tooth protected for the rest of his life.

What's next:

Back in his habitat, zoo officials encourage visitors to go see Tundra next time they stop by, "and give a wave to one very shiny, history-making smile."