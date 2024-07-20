Lake Street shooting injures 16-year-old girl in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl Friday night.

What we know

Police say they responded to the 1300 block of Lake Street West around 11:30 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting.

Officers then found the teen girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her face that police described as non-life-threatening. She was then taken to the hospital.

Investigators say they believe "an altercation" happened outside a building in the area before shots were fired.

The suspect reportedly left the scene of the shooting before police arrived and no arrests have been made.

Minneapolis police say they are still investigating the shooting.