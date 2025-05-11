Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Swift County, Watonwan County, Stearns County, Pope County, Hennepin County, Kanabec County, Redwood County, Kandiyohi County, Sibley County, Benton County, Morrison County, Washington County, Mille Lacs County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Isanti County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Martin County, Brown County, Nicollet County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Yellow Medicine County, Stevens County, Anoka County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Todd County, Le Sueur County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Pine County, South Cass County, Koochiching County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, North Cass County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, South Aitkin County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Rock County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Nobles County
3
Red Flag Warning
until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Pennington County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, Norman County, West Otter Tail County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Marshall County, West Polk County, Hubbard County, Roseau County, Mahnomen County, East Otter Tail County, North Clearwater County, East Polk County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Grant County, East Becker County, Wadena County, Kittson County, Wilkin County, Clay County, West Marshall County, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from MON 12:00 PM CDT until MON 9:00 PM CDT, Pierce County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Lake Minnetonka Skating Club celebrates 50 years

By
Published  May 11, 2025 10:08pm CDT
Minnetonka
FOX 9

Celebrating 50 years at Lake Minnetonka Skating Club

The Lake Minnetonka Skating Club is celebrating 50 years open. FOX 9's Leah Beno has the story.

The Brief

    • The Lake Minnetonka Figure Skating Club recently celebrated 50 years with its biggest spring performance yet.
    • 60 alumni skaters returned to be part of the annual tradition.
    • Director and Head Coach Caroll Timm has been with the club for 50 years.

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - For the Lake Minnetonka Figure Skating Club, the annual spring performance always gives skaters a chance to show off their sharpest skills. This year, celebrating five decades since the club started, is part recital, part reunion.

"It's like I transported back into time," says Gretchen Austin. Austin started skating at the club when she was three and now is part of the longtime coaching staff. "I look on the other side and some of my old skating friends are getting skates on. So to be on the ice with everybody during this experience has been mind-blowing."

Who makes it possible?

What we know:

Although the one person who has been lacing up at the Lake Minnetonka Ice Arena the longest is the skate school director and head coach, Carol Timm, coaching since 1974 when the club started.

"I was never going to teach skating. I was going to be a math teacher, but I just never left. I stayed here instead," says Timm.

As a United States gold medalist herself, Timm has spent the last 50 years coaching skaters that have won state titles, gone on to sectionals and nationals. She also coached Jill Trenary, who was in the 1980 Olympics. Thousands of skaters follow her guidance on and off the ice.

60 alumni returning to skate

What they're saying:

"I love Carol," says Amy Sundell, who started skating with the club in 1976. "She's been the director for decades and decades and I still skate, and I see her every week, and she's just such a large part of the community here."

Timm’s legacy is a large part of the reason 60 alumni skaters returned this year for the biggest spring show yet. A homecoming for skaters from as far away as Los Angeles who didn't want to miss an opportunity to relive their youth.

"This has been a real trip," says Amanda Griffel. "We've been practicing this alumni number and just hearing my old coach on the microphone, and we're doing the same moves, and sometimes I'm just like, ‘what year is it?’"

For many skaters, still loving this lifelong sport, this was a unique chance to feel like a kid again.

"This is home, yeah, absolutely. So many memories here," says Austin.

Dig deeper:

More information about the club can be found here. 

Minnetonka