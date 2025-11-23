Expand / Collapse search
Kristi Noem thanks Minneapolis-St. Paul TSA agents for shutdown service

By
Published  November 23, 2025 5:54pm CST
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
Kristi Noem hands out bonuses to TSA workers at MSP Airport

Kristi Noem hands out bonuses to TSA workers at MSP Airport

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday to personally thank TSA agents who worked without pay during the government shutdown.

The Brief

    • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday to thank TSA agents.
    • TSA officers are receiving $10,000 bonuses for their dedication during the shutdown.
    • MSP expects the busiest travel days around Thanksgiving.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - With the government shutdown over, airports are preparing for the Thanksgiving travel rush, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is no exception.

Thanksgiving travel at MSP

What we know:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited MSP to personally thank TSA agents who worked without pay during the government shutdown. 

"We are grateful that the government is back open, but what we saw during that time period was remarkable things," said Noem. 

MSP officials anticipate the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after to be the busiest travel days at the airport. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem News Conference

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem News Conference

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem thanked TSA agents who worked through the government shutdown and answered questions on the ending of temporary protected status for Somalis in the United States.

TSA bonuses and recognition 

What they're saying:

Noem praised TSA agents for their dedication, highlighting their willingness to take on extra shifts and maintain high security standards. 

"We saw people who recognized that their purpose for why they were created was to serve people," said Noem. 

The Department of Homeland Security announced $10,000 bonuses for TSA officers who went "above and beyond" during the shutdown, funded by carryover from fiscal year 2025. 

What we don't know:

The specific criteria for receiving the $10,000 bonus have not been disclosed. 

The Source: Information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

