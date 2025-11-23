Kristi Noem thanks Minneapolis-St. Paul TSA agents for shutdown service

The Brief Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Sunday to thank TSA agents. TSA officers are receiving $10,000 bonuses for their dedication during the shutdown. MSP expects the busiest travel days around Thanksgiving.



With the government shutdown over, airports are preparing for the Thanksgiving travel rush, and the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is no exception.

Thanksgiving travel at MSP

What we know:

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited MSP to personally thank TSA agents who worked without pay during the government shutdown.

"We are grateful that the government is back open, but what we saw during that time period was remarkable things," said Noem.

MSP officials anticipate the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after to be the busiest travel days at the airport.

TSA bonuses and recognition

What they're saying:

Noem praised TSA agents for their dedication, highlighting their willingness to take on extra shifts and maintain high security standards.

"We saw people who recognized that their purpose for why they were created was to serve people," said Noem.

The Department of Homeland Security announced $10,000 bonuses for TSA officers who went "above and beyond" during the shutdown, funded by carryover from fiscal year 2025.

What we don't know:

The specific criteria for receiving the $10,000 bonus have not been disclosed.