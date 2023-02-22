Expand / Collapse search
Pretzels, potato chips and peanut butter are latest Krispy Kreme flavor stars

By Megan Ziegler
Published 
Food and Drink
Fox TV Stations

The History of Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is an American multinational doughnut company and coffeehouse chain founded by Vernon Rudolph.

Fans of the chocolatey, peanut-buttery world of Reese’s are in for a new treat. 

Krispy Kreme has teamed up again with Reese’s to bring a new trio of doughnuts that promise to be a salty, sweet snack

krispy kreme reeses media

Reese's Salty Sweet Dozen available for limited time beginning Feb. 20, featuring pretzels, potato sticks and salted caramel icing. (Photo: Krispy Kreme)

The doughnuts are remixed with all-new ingredients, including pretzels, potato sticks and even salted caramel icing.

The three new treats became available this week and are at participating Krispy Kreme stores for a limited time. 

These new doughnuts come in three delicious flavors: 

  • Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch Doughnut: A shell doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling, dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.
  • Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and Reese’s peanut butter sauce plus a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling.
  • Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut: An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s Pieces drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.
krispy-kreme-reeses-media3.jpg

Reese's Salty Sweet Dozen available for limited time beginning Feb. 20, featuring pretzels, potato sticks and salted caramel icing. (Photo: Krispy Kreme)

"These flavors bring out the best in each other, just like our partnership with Reese’s has over the years," said Dave Skena, Global Chief Brand Officer for Krispy Kreme.

The Charlotte, North Carolina-based doughnut franchise is known for releasing unique doughnut flavors for its customer base. 

A collaboration from earlier this year surely pleased cookie fans, as it was a collaboration with Lotus Biscoff

Krispy Kreme is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, and operates in more than 30 countries around the world.

This story was reported from Detroit. 