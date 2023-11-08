Krispy Kreme giving away free donuts on World Kindness Day

article

With World Kindness Day coming up, Krispy Kreme is doing something special to celebrate the occasion.

The company is giving away a dozen original glazed donuts to the first 500 customers who visit a participating Krispy Kreme store on World Kindness Day, which is Nov. 13.

Krispy Kreme said in a release that the promotion is to inspire and enable kindness to others.

"World Kindness Day is an opportunity to make a positive difference by being generous – from paying it forward to meaningfully connecting with each other. Simple gestures of caring and thanks, including sharing a sweet treat, is a great way to do that," Dave Skena, global chief brand officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. "We hope a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts – one doughnut for you and many to share with others – will inspire millions of small acts of kindness."

This special offer comes as Krispy Kreme has another sweet deal to honor vets on Veterans Day.

On Nov. 11, veterans and active military personnel can get a free donut and a free small coffee. The offer is limited to one item per customer, in store and drive-thru only.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



