Sen. Klobuchar urges action on IV solutions shortage as hurricanes disrupt manufacturing

The Brief U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar sent a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services in hopes of addressing the shortage of IV solutions caused by Hurricane Helene. Minnesota hospitals have been preparing for a possible shortage. At least two Twin Cities hospitals have canceled surgeries to help conserve its supply. Sen. Klobuchar is concerned Hurricane Milton could impact the operations at another facility that produces IV solutions in Florida.



U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar is asking federal administrators to address the shortage of IV solutions as Hurricane Milton could potentially impact a facility in Florida following Hurricane Helene's damage to the country's largest manufacturing facility in North Carolina.

Background

Minnesota hospitals have been preparing for a possible IV fluid shortage after Hurricane Helene forced a medical supply manufacturer to close its North Carolina plant. Baxter International's plant is the largest manufacturing facility for IV solutions in the United States, and it's currently nonoperational due to flooding and damage sustained during the devastating hurricane.

Hospitals in the Twin Cities have been preparing for the potential shortage by reviewing inventory, seeking out additional IV bags, and prioritizing essential usage. Allina Health and M Health Fairview recently announced that some surgeries would be canceled to conserve the limited stock.

Sen. Klobuchar is concerned that Hurricane Milton could impact the operations at another IV solutions plant in Daytona, Florida, further exacerbating the potential shortage.

What they're saying

Senator Klobuchar issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"Flooding from Hurricane Helene compromised the safe operations, inventory, raw materials and roadway access at Baxter International’s intravenous (IV) solution plant in Marion, North Carolina. The plant - the largest manufacturing facility of IV solutions in the country - has been forced to cease production. This dangerous situation may be further exacerbated by the fast-approaching Hurricane Milton, which may affect the operation of a Daytona Beach, Florida IV solutions plant.

"To address the potentially life-threatening shortage of IV solutions, I urge the Department of Health and Human Services to use all of its available authority to mitigate this devastating situation which threatens patient care, the work of medical and provider staff, and our emergency response readiness. In addition to using your authority to address this shortage as quickly and safely as possible, I urge you to coordinate with the Federal Trade Commission and Department of Justice to prevent the distribution of counterfeit IV solutions."

Letter to HHS

Sen. Amy Klobuchar wrote a letter to Xavier Becerra, the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, to address the potential "life-threatening shortage of IV solutions" due to the recent hurricanes. The full letter can be read below.