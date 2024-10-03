MN hospitals prepare for possible IV fluid shortage following Hurricane Helene

The Brief Hospitals in the Twin Cities are preparing for a potential IV fluid shortage due to Baxter International's plant closure in North Carolina following Hurricane Helene. The Minnesota Hospital Association and local health systems like Allina Health and M Health Fairview are assessing supplies and planning for possible shortages. Hospitals are reviewing inventory, prioritizing essential usage, and seeking additional IV bags, though it remains unclear when supplies may run out.



Hospitals in the Twin Cities are bracing for a possible IV fluid shortage after Hurricane Helene forced a medical supply manufacturer to close its North Carolina plant.

Baxter International, which manufactures IV fluid and other supplies for hospitals nationwide, closed its Marion, North Carolina, facility on Sunday after floodwater ravaged the region.

In a statement, the Minnesota Hospital Association said, in part: "Our members are diligently planning in the event we do experience a shortage. We will be monitoring the situation closely in the days ahead."

Allina Health, which operates hospitals and clinics throughout Minnesota, said it’s staying in touch with Baxter and is assessing its supplies. The healthcare system also said it’s working to track down additional IV bags.

M Health Fairview said it’s "navigating the impact of the intravenous fluid shortage…." It’s also reviewing its inventory and "prioritizing essential usage."

It’s unclear when hospitals could run out of IV fluid.