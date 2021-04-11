Expand / Collapse search

Klobuchar advocates for Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act in St. Paul

The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act will be one of Sen. Amy Klobuchar's top priorities when she heads back to D.C. this week, the Senator announced Sunday in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Sen. Amy Klobuchar discussed legislation to protect victims of domestic violence on a panel with Twin Cities advocates in St. Paul Sunday.

At the Harriet Tubman Center, Klobuchar said she aims to get something done to protect victims of domestic abuse.

The Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act has already passed through the House with bipartisan support and Klobuchar says, when she returns to Washington, D.C. tomorrow, one of her top priorities is to get the bill through the Senate.

She explained why the problem is so dire Sunday.

"This was the silent crime, something no one would ever talk about, something that happened behind bedroom doors, behind walls, that no one ever would admit was going on," she said. "And because of that people would die, and because of that we saw more and more victims and no one was willing to stand up."

Klobuchar said reauthorizing the law will not only maintain current protections for victims, but expand them.