Kiwi Farms founder argues for camera in courtroom for Nick Rekieta's case

The founder of stalking website Kiwi Farms filed motions last week asking a judge to broadcast future criminal proceedings against popular YouTube attorney Nick Rekieta.

What do we know?

An attorney for Joshua Moon, who goes online by the username Null, filed several documents last week fighting for hearings and the trial against Rekieta to be streamed.

In the filings, Moon's attorney argued there is a lot of online interest in the case and pointed to the fact that Rekieta has made a living analyzing trial livestreams.

Rekieta said last week during a stream on his YouTube channel that Moon had also pushed for the release of other documents and body camera video of the arrest.

What is Rekieta charged with?

Rekieta and his wife Kayla were arrested in May on drug charges at their home in Spicer, Minnesota.

During a search of Rekieta's home, officers said they found drugs that tested positive for cocaine and ketamine along with drug paraphernalia.

Rekieta and his wife were charged with second-degree drug possession, child endangerment, and a gross misdemeanor firearm charge.

Who is Nick Rekieta?

Rekieta is an attorney who owns a law firm in Spicer, Minnesota. In recent years, Rekieta has grown a following online offering a legal perspective while streaming high-profile trials like Kyle Rittenhouse's case and Johnny Depp's lawsuit against Amber Heard.

Rekieta has more than 430,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 150,000 followers on Twitter.

What is Rekieta saying about the arrest?

After taking a month-long break from streaming, Rekieta returned to YouTube in mid-June. During his return stream, Rekieta briefly and vaguely addressed the case against him.

"I am under the thumb of government at the moment," Rekieta said of the case. "Which means government gets to say whatever they want about me and I don't get to respond. And that's a [expletive] place to be."

During the stream, Rekieta made it clear he would fight the case out in the court of law -- and not on YouTube.

"An accusation from government is not a conviction," Rekieta continued. "It may convict you in the eyes of people -- and that's fine; if I'm convicted in your eyes, good. Go find someone else... I will be holding government to its full accountability to the extent of my rights."

Speaking last week, Rekieta says he has submitted to and passed drug tests since his arrest.