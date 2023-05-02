Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
10
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Polk County, Winona County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County, La Crosse County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Houston County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 PM CDT, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Washington County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County

Kevin Costner's wife Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

By Tracy Wright
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
958346ae- article

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: (L-R) Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Ph

Expand

Kevin Costner and wife Christine are divorcing.

The "Yellowstone" star's representative confirmed to Fox News Digital that the couple, who have been married for 18 years, are ending their relationship.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's rep said.

‘YELLOWSTONE’ FANS BEG KEVIN COSTNER FOR FILMING UPDATE AS HE PROMOTES NEW MOVIE

"We ask that his, Christine’s and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Read more of this story from FOX News