Kansas to bring anniversary tour to Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 9
Musicians Rich Williams, Tom Brislin, Billy Greer, Phil Ehart, David Ragsdale and Ronnie Platt of the classic rock band Kansas perform onstage at Bank of America Performing Arts Center on September 15, 2022 in Thousand Oaks, California. (Photo by Sco

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Kansas is bringing its Another Fork in the Road 50th anniversary tour to Minneapolis this summer. 

The Hennepin Theatre Trust on Monday announced Kansas would be coming to the State Theatre on July 14. Fans who attend will hear Kansas classics like "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets range in price from $59-129, but there are two ticket packages, including a VIP photo op package for $309. 