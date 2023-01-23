Kansas to bring anniversary tour to Minneapolis

article

Kansas is bringing its Another Fork in the Road 50th anniversary tour to Minneapolis this summer.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust on Monday announced Kansas would be coming to the State Theatre on July 14. Fans who attend will hear Kansas classics like "Carry on Wayward Son" and "Dust in the Wind."

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday. Tickets range in price from $59-129, but there are two ticket packages, including a VIP photo op package for $309.