Juvenile hospitalized after shooting in north Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police say a juvenile was taken to the hospital after shots rang out at a home in North Minneapolis' Folwell neighborhood.
Officers were called to the area of Oliver Avenue North and 36th Avenue for the shooting Friday night around 8:45 p.m.
At the scene, police found a juvenile female victim who had been hit by gunfire in the wrist. She is expected to survive.
The circumstances of the shooting are still being investigated.