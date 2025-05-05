Shots fired at Jordan, Minn. park, 1 seriously hurt

article

The Brief A Sunday evening shooting left a man critically hurt at Lagoon Park in Jordan, Minn. Jordan police have released few details on the shooting so far. They are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call investigators.



A man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday evening after being shot at Lagoon Park in Jordan, Minn.

Shooting at Jordan park

What we know:

Jordan police were called to Lagoon Park on the south side of Mill Pond for the report of shots fired. In the park's parking lot, they found the shooting victim, described only as an adult male, with serious injuries.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police say he is in critical condition.

Officers later learned a suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle shortly before police arrived.

What we don't know:

Police did not identify the victim and said they weren't releasing further information on the case while the investigation is underway.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call investigators at 952-492-2009. You can also submit anonymous tips through the "Jordan Tips" app in the Google Play Store and the Apple app store. You can also submit tips on the police department's website.