Jodi Huisentruit: Saturday marks 31 years since disappearance

The Brief Saturday marks 31 years since Jodi Huisentruit's disappearance. On June 27, 1995, Huisentruit didn't show up to work to anchor the morning news. There's been no resolution ever since. KIMT, where she worked, is holding an event Saturday to mark the anniversary.



Saturday is a somber day for a community in Mason City Iowa, marking 31 years since Jodi Huisentruit’s disappearance.

Jodi Huisentruit anniversary

The backstory:

The case dates back to 1995 in Mason City, Iowa, when beloved news anchor Jodi Huisentruit did not show up to work to anchor the morning news. Her body was never found and no one has ever been charged.

Earlier this month, a private investigator claims he uncovered a potential suspect in a 1995 cold case thanks to a tip unraveling the investigation. He said someone came forward to get something off their chest, which was key to giving him resolution.

Remembering Jodi

Why you should care:

KIMT-TV, where Huisentruit worked as a reporter, is hosting an event Saturday outside the station to mark the 31-year anniversary. The gathering is a chance not only to remember Jodi, to renew the call for answers her family has been seeking for more than three decades.

Copies of a new flyer featuring a simple and heartbreaking message: "Still Missing," will be distributed. The message, along with a photo of Jodi, is also displayed on the newest billboards installed just before Jodi's 58th birthday.