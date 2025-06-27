Jodi Huisentruit disappeared 30 years ago. Family, friends hope for resolution.

article

The Brief Friday is the 30th anniversary of the disappearance of KIMT-TV anchor and Minnesota native Jodi Huisentruit. Huisentruit's family say they still have hope that justice will be served. An event was held outside of the KIMT-TV station to honor Huisentruit.



The family and friends of Jodi Huisentruit still hope there will be a resolution to her disappearance 30 years ago.

Jodi Huisentruit’s case remains open and unsolved

The backstory:

KIMT-TV anchor Jodi Huisentruit went missing in the early morning of June 27, 1995. A Long Prairie Minnesota native, she was 27 when she disappeared. Her disappearance was ruled an abduction after her belongings were found scattered on the ground by her car.

Over the past 30 years there have been leads in the case, but no resolution. The most recent development was in March, when part of a search warrant from 2017 was unsealed.

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Huisentruit's remains.

Huisentruit's family hopes for a resolution

What they're saying:

Huisentruit's family released a statement on the Jodi’s Hope Facebook page on Friday on the anniversary of her disappearance. It said in part, "The pain and anguish felt by us and all who loved Jodi are immeasurable. True peace will only be given to us when Jodi is found and justice is served for her. We know it is hard to have hope for resolution after so many years, but we still choose to hope that one day soon it will happen."

The family urged anyone with information to come forward.

Huisentruit's former co-workers gathered on Friday outside of the KIMT-TV station to remember her. They hope this will be the last event held without any knowledge of what happened to her.