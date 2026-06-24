Jodi Huisentruit: Saturday marks 31 years since disappearance of morning news anchor

The Brief This Saturday will mark 31 years since the disappearance of KIMT-TV News Anchor Jodi Huisentruit. The team dedicated to finding answers on her disappearance is asking the public to leave a light on, or light a candle, this weekend to honor the 27-year-old Long Prairie, Minn., native. Authorities believe Jodi was violently abducted shortly before 4 a.m. on June 27, 1995, when she was on her way to work, with signs of a struggle found outside of her apartment building.



This weekend will mark 31 years since the disappearance of Jodi Huisentruit, the 27-year-old news anchor who police say was violently abducted on her way to work at a TV news station in Mason City, Iowa.

READ MORE: Person of interest in Jodi Huisentruit case deemed responsible for WI murder

Jodi was declared legally dead in 2001, but her body has never been found, and no arrests have ever been made.

#LightsForJodi

What they're saying:

Investigators with the FindJodi team, a nonprofit comprised of journalists and former law enforcement, are asking the public to leave a light on, or light a candle, this weekend to mark the somber anniversary of Jodi's disappearance.

Veteran Crime reporter with FindJodi, Caroline Lowe, shared a statement saying, "We hope that by turning on lights again this year, it will remind people, especially in the Mason City area, that Jodi is still missing."

READ MORE: Jodi Huisentruit disappearance: 30 years later, push for answers continues

What you can do:

The public can show support for Jodi's family and friends by using #LightsForJodi and #FindJodi in any social media posts to help raise awareness online.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Mason City Police Department at (641) 421-3636 or by contacting Iowa DCI Special Agent Ryan Herman through rherman@dps.state.ia.us.

The FindJodi team can be contacted at Team@FindJodi.com.

Jodi Husentruit disappearance

The backstory:

Jodi was on her way to work shortly after 4 a.m. on the morning on June 27, 1995, when authorities believe she was violently abducted. Police found signs of a struggle outside her apartment building, including a pair of high heels and a bent key outside her car.

Declared legally dead in 2001, her body has never been found, and no arrests have ever been made.

One recent development came in March 2025, when part of a search warrant from 2017 was unsealed.

Last year, authorities disclosed that a person of interest in Jodi's disappearance, who died by suicide in 2009, was responsible for the 2006 murder of a woman in Wisconsin.