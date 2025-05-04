Jill Sobule's booking agent speaks out about her legacy, and time in Twin Cities

The Brief FOX 9 learned more details about singer-songwriter Jill Sobule who was found dead in a house fire in Woodbury. Her booking agent says she was in town staying with a friend rehearsing for a show next month. There will be a tribute to her at the Parkway Theater on June 11.



Singer-songwriter Jill Sobule was found dead in a house fire in Woodbury. Officials say it happened Thursday morning.

Jill Sobule's final days in the Twin Cities

What we know:

Sobule's booking agent says she is in town for rehearsal. She was scheduled to do a show at the Parkway Theater next month. She was staying at a Woodbury home with a friend.

Investigators say that when firefighters arrived, the homeowners reported one person was still inside. That’s when they found Sobule. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Who is Jill Sobule?

The backstory:

Sobule is known for 90’s songs like "Supermodel," the track from teen Rom-com "Clueless." She was also known for breaking barriers for LGBTQ+ musicians.

Sobule's connection to Minnesota

What they're saying:

She was in town for a podcast interview Thursday morning in the Twin Cities, and then she was scheduled to perform songs from her one-woman musical Friday in her hometown Denver, Colorado.

"I picked her up where she was staying. I took her not far from here, Uptown, Minneapolis, to hang out for a few hours. And she had invited me when I once had dropped her off. She invited me to come to a podcast recording for Brian Oake that was supposed to take place on Thursday morning, [but] she never made that," said Craig Grossman, Jill Sobule’s booking agent.

Sobule's life and legacy

Big picture view:

Sobule was also known for her hit 1995 song "I Kissed a Girl." It was the first openly gay-themed song to crack the Billboard Top 20.

"She identified as a bisexual herself, and she wasn't the kind of person that was outspoken. She was, she showed a lot more than she told," said Grossman.

What's next:

Her booking agent added that one of the last things she asked was, "how cold does it get here?" Because she was thinking about moving to the Twin Cities.

There will be a tribute to Sobule on June 11 at the Parkway Theater.