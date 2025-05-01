Woodbury house fire: Woman found dead Thursday morning
WOODBURY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A house fire early Thursday in Woodbury left a woman in her 60s dead. Authorities are investigating the cause of both.
What we know:
According to the Woodbury Public Safety Department, authorities responded to the 9000 block of Pinehurst Road around 5:30 a.m., on the report of an active house fire.
Upon arrival, first responders found the house engulfed in flames, and homeowners reporting one person possibly still inside.
Inside the home, authorities located the body of a woman in her 60s.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire, or the death of the woman, but say the incident remains an active investigation.
The Source: Information provided by the Woodbury Public Safety Department