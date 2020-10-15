Jill Biden makes campaign stops in Minnesota

article

The wife of the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made several campaign stops in Minnesota Thursday.

Dr. Jill Biden began the day in St. Paul. She visited with members of Minnesota's Hmong community before moving on to make an appearance at a Students for Biden mobilization event in Minneapolis.

"Over these years, Joe has faced unimaginable tragedies through it all raising our sons and our daughter, Ashley,” said Dr. Biden at the event. “Joe learned how to heal a broken family, it’s the same way you heal a nation with small acts of kindness with bravery, with unwavering hope."

Biden finished the day in Rochester, speaking at an event to mobilize Minnesota's essential workers.

This marked Biden’s third visit to the state this election season.

