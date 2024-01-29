During Jennifer Crumbley's trial Friday, prosecutors revealed messages that showed how she responded to the Oxford High School shooting.

The trial continues at 9 a.m.

10:46 a.m. - ‘I think it would be best if you didn’t come out to the barn'

Pennock eventually told Jennifer to not come out to the barn after they had planned on selling the horses.

Jennifer previously texted Pennock that she wished there had been warning signs from the shooter. Pennock wasn't aware of what those might have been.

The dialogue between the two happened the day after the shooting at Oxford High School. Pennock advised Jennifer not to come out because she was worried about her safety and her business. Jennifer also told her they were out of the area at the time, away from their home.

They had planned on selling the horses several days later.

9:47 a.m. Jury is seated + First witness called

Defense Attorney Shannon Smith started things by apologizing for a comment she made last week. She said she was sorry to the jury, the courtroom, and the victims and families of the victims involved in the case.

Kira Pennock was then seated as the first witness of the day. She owns and runs a horse farm and was friends with Jennifer Crumbley. She's owned the farm since May 2021.

Pennock had met the Crumbley's before the parents made the decision to purchase horses and board them at her farm. It was the farm's staff's job to take care of the horses that were kept there. The Crumbley's owned two horses: Billy and Shorty.

The parents shelled out a lot of money to care for both horses, including supplements that cost hundreds of dollars.

Jennifer had "nothing truly positive" to say about her son, Pennock testified, during the moments that the defendant brought up her son when the two were together. At times, Jennifer described her son as an "oopsie baby."

On the day of Nov. 30, Jennifer had planned to go out to the barn to further assist with one of their horses. She told Pennock she had just gotten out of a meeting with their school's counselor after the shooter drew an image of a gun.

She also sent an image of the gun, which was drawn on a math assignment.

Pennock first heard about the shooting when one of her student's moms called her to cancel a class "because of the shooting." Her first thought was she knew who the shooter was after seeing the drawing of the gun, which prompted her to look at the worksheet again.

Around that time, Jennifer canceled their appointment, according to text messages between her and Pennock. They further talked about selling the family's horses to pay for legal fees. Pennock told the jury she didn't feel bad for Jennifer since she gave lessons to some of the students that attended Oxford High School.

She also testified she was worried about Jennifer coming to the farm to bring medicine for the horses and asked her not to unless she was escorted by police.

9:39 a.m. Jennifer Crumbley returns to court

Jennifer Crumbley agreed to admitting the entire Facebook thread conversation between her and her husband into court.

The trial so far

Crumbley is facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the Nov. 30, 2021, school shooting committed by her son. He's now in prison for life.

Evidence shown in court Friday included messages already previously revealed publicly, along with text messages that hadn't been shown before. These texts detail how Jennifer and her husband James reacted after learning about the shooting. James is facing the same charges as Jennifer and will go to trial later this year.

In court testimony on Friday, Edward Wagrowski, a former forensic analyst for the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, discussed hundreds of messages sent back and forth involving Jennifer Crumbley. This includes specifically when the Crumbley parents learned their son was in trouble at school, how they reacted, and what they did when they learned of the active shooter at the school.

Jennifer was messaging the shooter minutes before the shooting, asking if he was OK and telling him that he could talk to his parents about anything. Earlier that day, parents had been called to the school after their son drew disturbing photos on a worksheet.

He responded by telling Jennifer that he loved her.

Jennifer didn't respond until more than 30 minutes later, when the shooting had been made public. She again asked if he was OK then texted, "Ethan don't do it."

After the shooting, Jennifer and James fled, authorities said. They were eventually found hiding in Detroit. Deleted messages to a man named Brian Meloche detail what Jennifer was saying during the search for them.

At 7:31 a.m. on Dec. 2, Jennifer sent: "We're on the run again. Helicopters … not sure where to I'll message you."

At 2 p.m., Jennifer said "We're f-cked."