Jelly Roll visits Hennepin Co. Jail ahead of Mpls concert Tuesday night

The Brief Rapper and country singer Jelly Roll visited the Hennepin County Jail before his concert with Post Malone on Tuesday night. Jelly Roll spoke to detainees about turning his life around and becoming "the dad I didn't have." Sheriff Dawanna Witt thanked Jelly Roll and presented him with a commemorative key to the jail.



Jelly Roll stopped by the Hennepin County Jail on Tuesday afternoon to share his inspirational story with detainees before performing at U.S. Bank Stadium with Post Malone.

Big picture view:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post that the rapper and country singer made a "surprise visit" to the jail and spoke about turning his life around after being incarcerated for years.

Jelly Roll also spoke about getting his GED while in jail and later becoming a father.

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt presented Jelly Roll with a commemorative key to the jail and thanked him for sharing his story with staff and detainees.

What they're saying:

During the visit, the artist said, "When I was 13 years old I caught my first criminal charge…I would spend the next thirteen years in and out of the system. I didn’t go home to become rich and famous…I just wanted to be the dad I didn’t have."

Sheriff Witt said, "Jail time shouldn't be wasted time. Jelly Roll is a great example of how jail programs can change lives."