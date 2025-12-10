President Trump blasts Ilhan Omar, Gov. Walz at Pennsylvania rally

The Brief President Donald Trump blasted both Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar and Gov. Tim Walz while speaking about the U.S. economy Tuesday night in Pennsylvania. Trump accused Omar of marrying her brother to gain U.S. citizenship, and wants to "throw her the hell out." Trump also blasted Walz over the massive fraud schemes in Minnesota involving Somali immigrants.



President Donald Trump spoke at length about the U.S. economy at an event Tuesday night at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Pennsylvania.

Trump blasted Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar, and Governor Tim Walz as federal agents have been in the Twin Cities area for about a week on an immigration enforcement operation. They’re specifically targeting the Somali population.

Trump on Omar: ‘Throw her the hell out’

What we know:

Trump blasted Omar, and the Somali population in general during Tuesday’s remarks. Dozens of Somali immigrants have been arrested and charged in connection with massive fraud schemes in Minnesota, highlighted by Feeding our Future. Trump also accused Omar of marrying her brother to gain U.S. citizenship.

"You know, that's called the Great Big Minnesota scam with one of the dumbest governors ever in history. I love this Ilhan Omar, whatever the hell her name is, a little turban. I love her, she comes in, does nothing but bitch. She's always complaining. She comes from a country where, I mean, it's considered about the worst country in the world, right?" Trump said. "They have nothing. She comes to our country and she’s always complaining about the constitution allows me to do this. We ought to get her the hell out, she married her brother in order to get in. Can you imagine if Donald Trump married his sister, if I married my sister to get my citizenship? Do you think I would last about two hours, or would it be less? She married her brother to get in, therefore she’s here illegally. She should get the hell out, throw her the hell out."

Trump blasts Walz over fraud

What they're saying:

Trump also was highly critical of Walz, with fraud happening in Minnesota during his time as governor.

Between Feeding our Future, the state’s Housing Stabilization Program fraud as well as Minnesota’s autism programs, the state has lost around $1 billion.

"If you don't share our values, contribute to our economy, and assimilate into our society that we don't want you in our country, we don't want you. I mean, Ilhan Omar and the people from Somalia, they hate our country and they think we're stupid people, which actually, when they allow that to happen, they are. That's headed by Governor Walz, one of the dumber people around," Trump said. "Think of it, he's given not like peanuts, billions. These are people that don't work at their own country. Their own country is a failure, they have no money and yet they come into our country and steal 10s of billions of dollars. How stupid are we to allow that to happen? They can’t earn 10 cents in their country, they come over here and rob. Are we that easy to allow a thing like that to happen? That’s up to you."

Mayor Jacob Frey defends Somalians

Why you should care:

In an interview with FOX 9’s Amy Hockert on All Day Tuesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defended the Somali community and said they are under attack. Frey said the population should be separated between those who contribute to the community, and those who should be held accountable for their involvement in fraud schemes.

"The people that committed the fraud should be held accountable. The people that committed the fraud should get charged, be prosecuted and go to jail as individuals, not as a community. That’s not a position that I have that should be unique, that is the United States constitution," Frey said. "Will I stick up for the Somali community that we love, for me personally, it’s my banker, it’s our babysitter, it’s the guy that is my security detail, you’re damn right I’ll stick up for them because they haven’t done anything wrong. The people that are accountable for the fraud that stole millions — we should be speaking with one accord there. Both of those things can be true."