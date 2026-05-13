Minnesota wrongful conviction: Marvin Haynes one step closer to $4.5M after 20 years in prison

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Redwood County, Swift County, Douglas County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Renville County, Watonwan County, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, Clay County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, West Marshall County, Kittson County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, Roseau County, East Polk County, Grant County, Norman County, Wadena County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, South Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Wright County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Benton County, Pope County, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, McLeod County, Todd County, Isanti County, Douglas County, Swift County, Redwood County, Meeker County, Kanabec County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Minnesota wrongful conviction: Marvin Haynes one step closer to $4.5M after 20 years in prison

By
Published  May 13, 2026 6:56pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9
Marvin Haynes one step closer to $4.5M after 20 years in prison

Marvin Haynes one step closer to $4.5M after 20 years in prison

State lawmakers unanimously approved a $4.5 million compensation payment for Marvin Haynes, who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the story.

The Brief

    • State lawmakers unanimously approved a $4.5 million compensation payment for Marvin Haynes, who spent nearly 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.
    • Haynes was wrongfully convicted as a teenager in a 2004 Minneapolis flower shop killing and later exonerated.
    • The payment still needs approval from the state Senate, and Haynes has a separate federal lawsuit pending.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota man who spent nearly two decades behind bars for a murder he always said he did not commit is now one step closer to receiving millions in compensation from the state.

House lawmakers approve payment for Marvin Haynes

What we know:

Minnesota House lawmakers voted unanimously on Wednesday to approve a $4.5 million payment for Marvin Haynes, who was wrongfully convicted as a teenager and spent almost 20 years in prison for a 2004 Minneapolis flower shop murder he did not commit.

The compensation package is outlined in state law for $50,000 per year and is meant to account for every year that a wrongfully incarcerated person is kept locked up behind bars.

On the House floor, Rep. Luke Frederick (DFL - Blue Earth) said the previous high for an exoneration claim in Minnesota was for eight years.

"We cannot give him those years back, but we are able to put a financial recompense for that time that was taken away," said Frederick. "Four-and-a-half million dollars will be going to him for the years that were unjustly taken."

The backstory:

FOX 9 has reported extensively on Haynes’ case that drew attention because there were no fingerprints, no DNA, and no video evidence that ever linked Haynes to the crime scene. And police never recovered the murder weapon.

Haynes and his family fought for his freedom for years until a judge threw out the jury’s verdict in December, 2023. 

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty subsequently apologized, blaming poor police work and unreliable eyewitness identification.

"You lost the opportunity to graduate from high school, to attend prom, to have relationships, attend weddings and funerals, and to spend time with your family around the holidays. I am so deeply sorry for that," Moriarty said to Haynes at a news conference just hours after he walked out of prison a free man.

The $4.5 million payment for Haynes is believed to be the largest claim of its kind in Minnesota history.

Federal lawsuit pending

What's next:

The compensation payment still needs to be approved by the state Senate before Haynes receives the money.

Separately, Haynes has a federal lawsuit pending against the city of Minneapolis and the police investigators who worked on his case, claiming constitutional violations and seeking additional financial compensation.

Lawmakers and advocates say the payment is a step toward righting a wrong but acknowledge that no amount of money can make up for the years Haynes lost.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis