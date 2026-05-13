Man charged after fatally stabbing another inside a Minneapolis park

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Pipestone County, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Rock County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Traverse County, Big Stone County, Redwood County, Swift County, Douglas County, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Stevens County, Martin County, Yellow Medicine County, Pope County, Renville County, Watonwan County
7
Red Flag Warning
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, East Polk County, West Otter Tail County, Mahnomen County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Becker County, Roseau County, Kittson County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, East Otter Tail County, South Clearwater County, Grant County, Pennington County, Norman County, Red Lake County, West Marshall County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, Clay County, Hubbard County, West Otter Tail County, West Marshall County, Kittson County, Red Lake County, West Polk County, Roseau County, East Polk County, Grant County, Norman County, Wadena County, North Clearwater County, Wilkin County, North Beltrami County, South Beltrami County, East Becker County, South Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Lake Of The Woods County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Stearns County, Wright County, Stevens County, Mille Lacs County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Benton County, Pope County, Chisago County, Kandiyohi County, Morrison County, Yellow Medicine County, Renville County, McLeod County, Todd County, Isanti County, Douglas County, Swift County, Redwood County, Meeker County, Kanabec County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 9:00 AM CDT until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Murray County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Pipestone County
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, South Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, Pine County, Northern Aitkin County, Barron County, Polk County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County

Man charged after fatally stabbing another inside a Minneapolis park

By
Published  May 13, 2026 8:11pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

The Brief

    • Rex Allen Basswood Jr., 36, is accused of fatally stabbing a man in a Minneapolis park.
    • He is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent.
    • Basswood is currently in custody.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a Minneapolis park. 

Minneapolis fatal park stabbing

What we know:

Rex Allen Basswood Jr., 36, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent for his alleged role in fatally stabbing another man. 

According to the charges, on May 7, around 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Triangle Park in Minneapolis. The 911 caller had stated that they had been walking in the park when they found the victim dead. 

A later autopsy report ruled that the victim's cause of death was stab wounds to the chest, court documents said. 

Investigators track suspect on surveillance cameras

Dig deeper:

The charges state that the victim came to the park on the evening of May 6. The suspect, later identified as Basswood, was seen arriving at the park around 3:05 a.m. on May 7. 

As Basswood enters the park, he is seen talking with another person. Once he finishes that conversation, he walks to the east side of the victim, court documents say. 

The victim is then seen turning his head as Basswood walks toward him, the video showed. The victim watches where Basswood is, which is off camera. 

Then, Basswood comes back into camera view and is seen making two "stabbing motions into the victim's chest," court documents allege. 

Basswood is then seen walking quickly out of the park as the victim falls to the ground. 

Before the stabbing, Basswood was seen at a pizza restaurant and later a club. He took off his face covering in the restaurant, and the cameras inside were able to capture his face. He then heads to the park. 

After the stabbing, Basswood went back to his residence. 

On May 11, officers went to Basswood's apartment building, where he was taken into custody. 

What we don't know:

Court documents did not say the motive behind the stabbing. 

What's next:

Basswood is currently in custody and his first court appearance is scheduled for May 14 at 1:30 p.m. 

The Source: Charging documents out of Hennepin County. 

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis