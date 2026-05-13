Man charged after fatally stabbing another inside a Minneapolis park

The Brief Rex Allen Basswood Jr., 36, is accused of fatally stabbing a man in a Minneapolis park. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent. Basswood is currently in custody.



A man has been charged after he allegedly stabbed another man to death at a Minneapolis park.

Minneapolis fatal park stabbing

What we know:

Rex Allen Basswood Jr., 36, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder with intent for his alleged role in fatally stabbing another man.

According to the charges, on May 7, around 10 a.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in Triangle Park in Minneapolis. The 911 caller had stated that they had been walking in the park when they found the victim dead.

A later autopsy report ruled that the victim's cause of death was stab wounds to the chest, court documents said.

Investigators track suspect on surveillance cameras

Dig deeper:

The charges state that the victim came to the park on the evening of May 6. The suspect, later identified as Basswood, was seen arriving at the park around 3:05 a.m. on May 7.

As Basswood enters the park, he is seen talking with another person. Once he finishes that conversation, he walks to the east side of the victim, court documents say.

The victim is then seen turning his head as Basswood walks toward him, the video showed. The victim watches where Basswood is, which is off camera.

Then, Basswood comes back into camera view and is seen making two "stabbing motions into the victim's chest," court documents allege.

Basswood is then seen walking quickly out of the park as the victim falls to the ground.

Before the stabbing, Basswood was seen at a pizza restaurant and later a club. He took off his face covering in the restaurant, and the cameras inside were able to capture his face. He then heads to the park.

After the stabbing, Basswood went back to his residence.

On May 11, officers went to Basswood's apartment building, where he was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

Court documents did not say the motive behind the stabbing.

What's next:

Basswood is currently in custody and his first court appearance is scheduled for May 14 at 1:30 p.m.