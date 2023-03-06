Jamie Lee Curtis will not be going to Oscars nominees' dinner because it's too late: 'Mommy goes to bed early'

article

Jamie Lee Curtis is adamant about getting a full night's rest, even if that means sitting out for an Academy Award event.

On Saturday, Curtis, 64, appeared at the Film Independent Spirit Awards where she told the Hollywood Reporter that the Oscars nominees' dinner held on Thursday is too late for her.

The "Scream" actress received her Oscar nomination in the best actress in a supporting role category for her role as Deirdre Beaubeirdre in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

"Now you might say, 'Jamie, you're nominated for an Academy Award. You're gonna be in the room with only nominees for the Academy Award,' and I have declined," Curtis told the outlet.

The actress shared that the event begins at 7:30 pm, meaning it will go on far too long for her.

"Why? Because mommy goes to bed early," she said of her absence. "'Cause 7:30 is gonna be 9 before we get food, and you know what? There's nothing good happening with me after 9 o'clock. Nothing. Zero!"

Curtis has been making other remarks during the 2023 awards season. At the SAG Awards in February, Curtis addressed nepotism in Hollywood.

"I'm wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother," Curtis told the audience as she accepted the award for her role in "Everything Everywhere All At Once." She reminded the room at the Fairmont Century Plaza that her famous parents, Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, didn't always have the perfect love story.

Curtis previously slammed the notion that the term "nepo-babies" was "just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt" in a scathing Instagram post where she proclaimed herself an " OG Nepo Baby ."

"I married an actor," she said of her husband Christopher Guest. "I love actors. I love acting . I love the job we get to do. I love being a part of a crew. I love being a part of a cast."

"I know you look at me and go, 'Nepo baby, that's why she's there,' and, I get it, but, the truth of the matter is: I'm 64 years old, and this is just amazing."

The 95th Annual Academy Awards will take place on Sunday in Los Angeles.

