Jamar Clark’s family calls for case to be re-examined, 10 years after police killing

The Brief Jamar Clark was murdered on Nov. 15, 2015, by two Minneapolis Police officers, after they say he resisted arrest and reached for one of their guns. Clark’s death sparked outrage and protests, with many saying his death was the catalyst of the Black Lives Matter movement in Minneapolis. A volunteer organization called the Re-Investigation Work Group is advocating for the case to be re-opened.



Saturday marked 10 years since the police killing of Jamar Clark, with the family using the anniversary to renew calls to re-open the investigation.

Differing accounts

What they're saying:

While law enforcement officials maintain that Clark was resisting arrest and attempting to grab one of the officer’s guns, some witnesses have claimed that he was not resisting and may have even been partially handcuffed.

Emma Pederson with the Re-investigation Work Group says, "All of [the evidence] shows that the officer’s narrative that Clark was reaching for the officer’s gun is just not supported by the evidence. And we find that incredibly concerning."

Pederson is now advocating for the Minnesota Attorney General to give the case a second look.

What the group argues

Dig deeper:

There was possible collusion

Pederson claims the officers involved were not separated after the incident, used the same attorney, and weren’t immediately interviewed.

Question whether Clark was non-compliant

Some witnesses have claimed that Clark was partially handcuffed when he was shot.

There was no body-worn camera footage and ambulance cameras did not provide a clear picture of the shooting.

DNA evidence was not conclusive

Clark’s DNA was only found on the duty belt and the holster, not the gun itself.

Video shows the officer touching his duty belt after having his hands on Clark. So DNA could have transferred.

Family dedicates bench

Local perspective:

Amidst calls to re-open the case, Clark’s family unveiled a memorial bench in the 24-year-old’s honor. It is located at 1600 Plymouth Avenue North in Minneapolis, where the shooting took place.