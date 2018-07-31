Jamar Clark's family files excessive force lawsuit
The family of Jamar Clark has filed a federal lawsuit against the two Minneapolis police officers involved in his killing in November 2015. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, accuses officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze of unreasonable use of excessive force.

DOJ releases report on Minneapolis 4th Precinct protests
The Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) on Monday released its after-action report of the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department’s response to the protests and demonstrations at the MPD’s 4th Precinct following the Nov. 2015 police shooting death of Jamar Clark.