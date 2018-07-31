Federal judge to hear update on Jamar Clark civil lawsuit
Thursday morning, a federal judge overseeing a civil rights lawsuit filed by the family of Jamar Clark against the City of Minneapolis will receive an update on whether the court-ordered mediation has made any progress in the case.
No settlement reached between Jamar Clark's family, city of Minneapolis
The family of Jamar Clark, who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police in 2015, did not reach a settlement agreement with the city.
Justice 4 Jamar calls for settlement similar to Justine Damond's
Justice 4 Jamar calls for a settlement similar to that of Justine Damond, who was also shot and killed by a police officer.
Minneapolis City Council rejected Jamar Clark settlement in closed-door meeting
The Minneapolis City Council rejected a proposed settlement in the Jamar Clark case last week, but remains open to negotiations, Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal announced in federal court proceedings Wednesday.
Father of Jamar Clark: Blevins shooting feels like deja vu
For one Minneapolis family, the Thurman Blevins shooting has brought back some very painful memories.
Jamar Clark's family files excessive force lawsuit
The family of Jamar Clark has filed a federal lawsuit against the two Minneapolis police officers involved in his killing in November 2015. The lawsuit, filed Friday in U.S. District Court, accuses officers Mark Ringgenberg and Dustin Schwarze of unreasonable use of excessive force.
DOJ releases report on Minneapolis 4th Precinct protests
The Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) on Monday released its after-action report of the City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Police Department’s response to the protests and demonstrations at the MPD’s 4th Precinct following the Nov. 2015 police shooting death of Jamar Clark.
Testimony begins in Allen Scarsella's trial.
Scarsella is accused of shooting five African American protestors outside the Fourth Precinct in Minneapolis.