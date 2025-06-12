Hikers found dead at Isle Royale National Park have been identified

The Brief The two people found dead at Isle Royale National Park on Sunday have been identified, but authorities have not released their names. Information is still limited five days after two deaths were reported. A timeline is still unclear, and a lot of public interest remains online.



The two hikers who were found dead at Isle Royale National Park have been identified, but their names have not been released.

Hikers identified

What's new:

The National Park Service announced that they have identified the two hikers who were found dead in Isle Royale National Park.

Park officials did not name the hikers, but said next of kin had been notified.

Officials also noted that the campground they were located at is near the Greenstone Ridge trial, and due to its remote location, a fixed-wing helicopter was used to assist with transportation for the investigation.

Authorities said there is no known threat to the public.

Isle Royale hikers found

The backstory:

Isle Royale is a 45-mile-long island near Thunder Bay, Ontario that can only be accessed by seaplane or boat.

The two deceased hikers were reported on Sunday after park rangers hiked in to find the deceased.

Additional air and ground resources were sent in to investigate along with the FBI.

The FBI can be called in just to assist, but a spokesperson for the agency says per policy, they will not say if that was their role, or if they opened up their own investigation.

What we don't know:

It is not clear how the two deceased hikers got to the island. Five days later basic information has not yet been released.

We don’t know the names of the deceased, manner and cause of death, or when they died.

What they're saying:

There is a lot of interest in this story, especially online.

One Reddit user says they spoke to park rangers and the FBI says the "latrine door slammed a few times, and then the yelling started. It was repetitive, filled with threats of self-harm and violence toward others."

They also say, "We felt unsafe and decided to pack up and get out. After hiking about a half mile, we could still hear him screaming."

FOX 9 has not confirmed that this experience is related to the two deaths.

Other social media posts speculate on what may have happened, and express concern for the families involved.