2 people found dead on Isle Royale National Park

The Brief Two campers were found dead at a remote campground on Isle Royale. Rangers found the bodies early Monday morning after separate reports on Sunday. The circumstances of the deaths aren't clear.



Two campers were found dead this week at a remote campground on Isle Royale, just miles off Minnesota's North Shore.

What we know:

In a release on Tuesday, the National Park Service said rangers received separate reports of two people found dead at a remote backcountry campground in the park.

After getting the reports, rangers hiked 11 miles overnight to the campground and located both bodies.

What we don't know:

Right now, it's not clear how the people died. Authorities have also not yet identified the victims. FOX 9 has sent an inquiry to the National Park Service hoping to learn more about the incident.

The backstory:

Isle Royale is a remote island in Lake Superior, only about 20 miles east of Grand Portage near the tip of Minnesota's Arrowhead region.

Despite its proximity to Minnesota and the Canadian border, the island is actually part of the state of Michigan.

The island is home to a large national park with remote camping, hiking, and fishing.