Isanti standoff: Suspect held on $3 million bond, mental health evaluation ordered

The Brief A judge ordered that a man accused of shooting at law enforcement be held on a $3 million bond. Jason Michael Phillips, 42, faces 32 felony charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer. The judge also ordered Phillips to undergo a mental health diagnosis.



The man arrested after an early August shootout and a standoff in Isanti will be held on a $3 million bond after a judge also ordered he undergo a mental health evaluation.

Jason Michael Phillips, 42, of Isanti, is charged with 32 felonies that include assault and attempted murder of a peace officer.

READ MORE: Isanti standoff ends with arrest, BCA investigating use-of-force

Isanti standoff suspect court proceedings

Local perspective:

Court documents filed in Isanti County show Phillips is being held on a $3 million bond.

The judge also ordered him to undergo a mental health diagnosis to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

READ MORE: Isanti standoff: BCA names Anoka County deputy who fired shot at armed suspect

The backstory:

According to the Isanti Police Department, officers responded around 2 p.m. on Aug. 6 to the 800 block of Cedar Street Southwest for a report of a man throwing objects into the street. When officers arrived, they made contact with the man, later identified as Jason Michael Phillips, who retreated inside the home.

Police said officers then heard and saw gunfire coming from the residence and established a perimeter around the home. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office issued a shelter-in-place alert while nearby residents were evacuated to a local shelter.

Authorities say the man fired multiple rounds from inside the home throughout the standoff, striking several neighboring houses. No one outside the residence was injured.

SWAT teams from Anoka, Mille Lacs and Chisago counties responded to the scene. Police said negotiators attempting to communicate with the man from armored vehicles came under gunfire from the home on more than one occasion.

About six and a half hours after the standoff began, an Anoka County SWAT member reportedly fired at the man, who was then taken into custody. All other occupants of the residence were safely removed.

BCA crime scene staff recovered several firearms, including rifles and shotguns, along with spent cartridge casings throughout the home. The Isanti Police Department asked the BCA to investigate this use-of-force case. The BCA said it will present its findings—with no recommendation—to the Isanti County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The BCA also confirmed that body-worn and squad cameras were running during the standoff, capturing some of the events as they unfolded.

What's next:

The next court appearance for Phillips is set for 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 21, 2026.