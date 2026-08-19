BWCAW Echo Trail access expands Aug. 25 as 2 entry points reopen after wildfire closures

The Brief Two Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) entry points along the Echo Trail will reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25, after being closed due to wildfire activity. More than 1,600 campsites are now open across the BWCAW following phased reopening efforts. Several other entry points remain closed through Aug. 31 or through the end of the quota permit season on Sept. 30.



After weeks of wildfire-related closures, two popular Boundary Waters entry points are getting the green light to reopen.

Entry points reopening along the Echo Trail

What we know:

The Superior National Forest announced that two Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW) entry points along the Echo Trail will reopen to visitors Tuesday, Aug. 25, following temporary closures due to wildfire activity.

Entry Point 9, Little Indian Sioux River South in the LaCroix Ranger District, and Entry Point 77, South Hegman Lake in the Kawishiwi Ranger District, are both set to reopen on that date. More than 1,600 campsites are now open across the BWCAW as part of the phased reopening effort.

What they're saying:

While the Echo Trail itself is open, the Forest Service is reminding travelers to use caution and expect delays as wildfire operations continue along the corridor. National Forest System land along the northern portion of the Echo Trail remains closed.

The Forest Service also noted that if wildfire activity increases, reopening plans may be adjusted, adding that protecting both the public and firefighting personnel remains the highest priority.

Northern Minnesota wildfires

The backstory:

BWCAW was closed after wildfires spread across the area this summer.

The July Lightning fires have burned a total of 74,023 acres, with 65,128 acres in the U.S. and 8,895 in Canada.

Several fires continue to impact the region, including the Camp Fire (4,361 acres, 83% contained), Sioux Fire (6,903 acres, 38% contained), Wolfpack Fire (6,239 acres, 23% contained), Bear Trap Fire (38,386 acres, 44% contained), and Thumb Fire (18,134 acres, 48% contained). Firefighters are making progress with containment lines, hose setups, and tactical operations, but some areas remain remote and challenging to access.