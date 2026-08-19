Body found by Steele County Fair vendor booth in Owatonna's Four Season Centre

The Brief Authorities are investigating after a body was found near a vendor booth at the Steele County fairgrounds. Steele County deputies responded to the Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna on Wednesday morning. Details on the person's identity and cause of death have not been shared.



The Steele County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found near a vendor booth at the Steele County fairgrounds.

Death at Four Seasons Centre

What we know:

Authorities say an investigation is underway after a body was found near a vendor booth inside the Four Seasons Centre at the Steel County fairgrounds.

The sheriff's office said deputies are working to determine what caused the person's death and the Steele County Coroner's Office is assisting.

The Steele County Fair began on Tuesday and runs until Sunday, Aug. 23.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials have not shared details on the deceased person's identity.