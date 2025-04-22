Crash kills man, seriously injures teen in Isanti County

The Brief A crash in Isanti County killed a 64-year-old driver and seriously injured a 17-year-old driver late Monday night. The Minnesota State patrol did not say what caused the crash, but alcohol is not considered a factor. There have been at least 79 traffic deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Department of Public Safety.



A two-vehicle crash in Isanti County late Monday night left a man dead and a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.

Isanti County fatal crash

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicates the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Highway 65 at 389th Avenue Northeast in Stanchfield Township, located just north of Cambridge.

A 64-year-old man was traveling on southbound Highway 65 when he entered the northbound lanes and collided with a 17-year-old driver.

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The 17-year-old boy was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol did not say what caused the 64-year-old driver to cross into the opposite lane of traffic, but alcohol is not considered a factor.

By the numbers:

There have been at least 79 traffic deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.