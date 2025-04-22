Crash kills man, seriously injures teen in Isanti County
STANCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A two-vehicle crash in Isanti County late Monday night left a man dead and a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries.
Isanti County fatal crash
The backstory:
The Minnesota State Patrol report indicates the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Highway 65 at 389th Avenue Northeast in Stanchfield Township, located just north of Cambridge.
A 64-year-old man was traveling on southbound Highway 65 when he entered the northbound lanes and collided with a 17-year-old driver.
The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The 17-year-old boy was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The State Patrol did not say what caused the 64-year-old driver to cross into the opposite lane of traffic, but alcohol is not considered a factor.
By the numbers:
There have been at least 79 traffic deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety.
The Source: This article uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Isanti County Sheriff's Office press release, and fatal crash numbers from the DPS.