Crash kills man, seriously injures teen in Isanti County

Published  April 22, 2025 11:51am CDT
The Brief

    • A crash in Isanti County killed a 64-year-old driver and seriously injured a 17-year-old driver late Monday night.
    • The Minnesota State patrol did not say what caused the crash, but alcohol is not considered a factor. 
    • There have been at least 79 traffic deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the Department of Public Safety. 

STANCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A two-vehicle crash in Isanti County late Monday night left a man dead and a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries. 

Isanti County fatal crash 

The backstory:

The Minnesota State Patrol report indicates the crash happened just after 11 p.m. on Highway 65 at 389th Avenue Northeast in Stanchfield Township, located just north of Cambridge. 

A 64-year-old man was traveling on southbound Highway 65 when he entered the northbound lanes and collided with a 17-year-old driver. 

The 64-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash report indicates he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision. The 17-year-old boy was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The State Patrol did not say what caused the 64-year-old driver to cross into the opposite lane of traffic, but alcohol is not considered a factor.  

By the numbers:

There have been at least 79 traffic deaths on Minnesota roadways so far this year, according to the state Department of Public Safety. 

The Source: This article uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol crash report, Isanti County Sheriff's Office press release, and fatal crash numbers from the DPS. 

