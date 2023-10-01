Iowa firefighter arrested and charged in 13-arson spree

article

An Iowa firefighter has been arrested and charged in a string of arsons.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office said 60-year-old Kendall Eugene Rhoads has been charged with 13 counts of arson and one count of reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor.

Authorities said back in April, they investigated multiple fires that were mostly set in ditches with some spreading to nearby corn fields. Other fires also broke out in buildings and abandoned properties.

RELATED: Iowa woman faked cancer diagnosis to rake in thousands in donations: police

Rhoads was arrested on September 28.

Authorities said he served as a firefighter for six years. They also said after setting the fires, he would then arrive at the scene with his colleagues to put the fires out.

Deputies said the case would not have been solved without the help of the public.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.