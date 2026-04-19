Iowa City shooting injures 5 people near University of Iowa, 1 in critical condition

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The Brief A shooting in downtown Iowa City injured five people, one critically. Police say they were responding to reports of a large fight before shots were fired. No arrests have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.



A shooting in downtown Iowa City injured five people, one critically, after a large fight broke out near the University of Iowa campus.

University of Iowa officials say three students were injured in the shooting.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Iowa City shooting injures 3 college students

What we know:

According to a post from Iowa City Public Safety, police responded to a large fight in the 100 block of East College Street at about 1:46 a.m. on Sunday before arriving officers heard gunfire.

Authorities say one of the shooting victims is in critical condition while the other four are stable.

University of Iowa President Barb Wilson said the shooting injured three University of Iowa students.

Police say "multiple victims" were taken to hospitals and no arrests were made.

The investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.

According to a University of Iowa emergency update, there are currently "no indications any university students were the intended victims."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed any details on the victim who is critically injured.

What you can do:

Authorities are seeking to identify persons of interest associated with the shooting pictured in the photo above.

Officials say anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at cburma@iowa-city.org or 319-356-5275.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously using Crime Stoppers.

Iowa leaders respond

What they're saying:

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds shared the following statement:

"Kevin’s and my prayers this morning are with the victims of the shooting in Iowa City and their families. This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state. I have spoken with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Board of Regents Chair Robert Cramer and assured them that the full resources of the state are available to assist with the investigation. The Department of Public Safety has contacted the Iowa City Police Department to offer their support.

University of Iowa President Barb Wilson said, in part, "Moments like this can feel overwhelming. They can make a large campus feel suddenly very small. Many of you may be worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened. Please know that you are not alone in that."