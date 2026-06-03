Rep. Engen drops ‘financial watchdog’ state auditor bid, files MN House reelection

The Brief Minnesota GOP House Rep. Elliott Engen has filed to seek reelection in House District 36A, representing Centerville, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes in Anoka County, as well as North Oaks and parts of White Bear Township in Ramsey County. Last fall, Rep. Engen announced his campaign for State Auditor, saying in the position he would seek to expand the office and increase accountability. During the last legislative session, he and Rep. Walter Hudson faced an ethics committee hearing after Engen was charged with DWI during an incident in which he was "sobber cabbing" them home, but registered a .13 blood-alcohol content level.



A Minnesota House representative who previously said he’d be joining the race to be Minnesota’s next "financial watchdog," Rep. Elliott Engen failed to file to run for the position before the deadline on Tuesday, and has instead filed to re-run for his old position.

Rep. Engen reelection filing

What we know:

In October, GOP Rep. Engen announced his campaign for State Auditor, saying in the position he would seek to expand the office and increase accountability.

However, at the time of the 5 p.m., June 2, 2026, deadline to file to run in the general election in November, Rep. Engen had failed to formally file the paperwork needed to do so.

Dig deeper:

A review of candidates who have filed for election on Nov. 3, 2026, shows that Rep. Engen has instead filed for reelection in House District 36A.

The second-term lawmaker has represented Centerville, Circle Pines and Lino Lakes in Anoka County, as well as North Oaks and parts of White Bear Township in Ramsey County, since first elected to the seat in 2022.

The backstory:

Despite his proclamation to root out fraud this legislative session as he campaigned for the new position, Rep. Engen seemingly became more known this legislative session for his acts outside the Minnesota capitol complex.

In April, Rep .Engen faced an ethics committee hearing after he was arrested and charged with DWI following being pulled over in the early morning hours of March 27 for speeding, expired registration and a broken headlight.

A police report related to the arrest shows Engen initially denied drinking, but later admitted to consuming only two 12-ounce Coors Lights.

Engen ultimately underwent sobriety tests and failed, registering a .13 blood-alcohol content level on breath tests.

A police report also shows Rep. Walter Hudson was in the vehicle with Rep. Engen, who said he was "sober-cabbing" them home. Both Republicans had been photographed drinking at a bar shortly after leaving during the middle of an education committee hearing.

At the time, House Speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) told FOX 9 via an emailed statement, "I'm extremely disappointed to learn of Rep. Engen's arrest. I will be working to gather information about the circumstances of his arrest and charges and will address this directly with Rep. Engen and consider further consequences as the legal process unfolds."

Big picture view:

Once an unheralded position, the Office of the State Auditor, which oversees roughly $60 billion in local spending and watches how that money is being spent, has become a lightning rod position in the wake of allegations of fraud in state programs that have gained national attention, and become a political focus of the Trump administration’s efforts to "root our fraud for taxpayers."

During the previous legislative session, Minnesota lawmakers agreed on the creation of a new Office of Inspector General to fight fraud and prevent the theft of taxpayer money.

What's next:

Rep. Engen will run against the GOP-endorsed candidate, Sebastian Stoss, in the GOP primary in August.