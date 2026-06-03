School bus crash at Hamline University: Records show bus company’s failed inspections, prior crashes

The Brief A school bus carrying about a dozen children crashed into a building on the Hamline University campus Tuesday afternoon. Three children and the bus driver suffered minor injuries, according to Saint Paul Police. Pride Transportation Bus Services, which operates the bus, had a pattern of failed safety inspections, which included brake issues, exhaust leaks and faulty emergency exits, according to records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators.



The school bus company tied to the crash at Hamline University that injured several children Tuesday has failed a majority of safety inspections dating back to 2023, according to state inspection records obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators.

Failed inspections and prior crashes

What we know:

A school bus carrying about a dozen children crashed into a Hamline University science building in St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon. Three children were transported to the hospital for minor injuries. The driver also suffered minor injuries.

The school bus is operated by Pride Transportation Bus Services, which is based in St. Paul. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The company has been tied to two other crashes that resulted in injuries within the last two years, according to Department of Transportation records.

Dig deeper:

The FOX 9 Investigators previously highlighted Pride Transportation Bus Services for failing a high number of school bus safety inspections, which included brake issues, "massive" exhaust leaks, and faulty emergency exits.

What they're saying:

At the time, Pride Transportation had just come under new management and a spokesperson said its fleet manager had since received "extensive training" and that its "top priority remains providing a safe and reliable transportation service."

Pride Transportation Bus Services has not yet responded to requests for comment on the recent crash.

By the numbers:

In 2023, the company failed 91% of its inspections.

"When you start seeing that 50% or higher rate, it goes to show that they really aren’t putting that effort into maintaining their fleet," State Patrol’s Lt. Brian Reu previously told the FOX 9 Investigators.

Inspection records reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators show the school bus company has failed more than half of its required inspections every year dating back to 2023.

Pride Transportation Bus Services failed six of seven safety inspections conducted by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety this year. It is unclear whether the bus involved in Tuesday’s crash had been inspected this year.