Investigators find all six stolen vehicles from St. Paul classic car collection

All six of the cars stolen from a St. Paul body shop owner's classic car collection have been found, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

The 77-year-old owner, John Ritter, told FOX 9 someone kicked in the door to his shop where he stores part of his car collection and stole five vintage cars and a pickup truck, together worth an estimated $300,000.

Among the cars were a 1960 Cadillac Coupe Deville, a 1965 GTO convertible, a 1965 Pontiac LeMans, a 1967 Chevy Impala, a 2000 Pontiac Firehawk and a 2000 GMC pickup truck.

As of Wednesday, investigators had found three of the six cars. By Thursday, they found the remaining vehicles in Woodbury.

No arrests have been made in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Paul Police Department at (651)266-5560.