Overnight fire at vacant Burnsville middle school prompts investigation
article
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway after a fire overnight at Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville, Minnesota.
Fire at Metcalf Middle School building
Big picture view:
Eagan Fire Chief Holly Mulholland told FOX 9 crews were called to Metcalf Middle School near Diffley Road and Highway 77 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a possible fire in the building.
The fire was then upgraded to a second-alarm.
The backstory:
Metcalf Middle School closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment.
In 2024, a developer purchased the property from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 for a housing development.
What's next:
The fire is being investigated.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Burnsville Fire Department.