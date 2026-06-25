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Overnight fire at vacant Burnsville middle school prompts investigation

By
FOX 9
Burnsville
Published June 25, 2026 9:28 AM CDT
Published June 25, 2026 9:28 AM CDT
article

Workers respond to a fire at a vacant school in Burnsville.  (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Firefighters responded to a fire overnight at Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville, Minnesota.
    • The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. and was upgraded to a second-alarm.
    • An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An investigation is underway after a fire overnight at Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Fire at Metcalf Middle School building

Big picture view:

Eagan Fire Chief Holly Mulholland told FOX 9 crews were called to Metcalf Middle School near Diffley Road and Highway 77 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a possible fire in the building. 

The fire was then upgraded to a second-alarm.

The backstory:

Metcalf Middle School closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment. 

In 2024, a developer purchased the property from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 for a housing development.

What's next:

The fire is being investigated. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Burnsville Fire Department. 

BurnsvilleFire