Overnight fire at vacant Burnsville middle school prompts investigation

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The Brief Firefighters responded to a fire overnight at Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville, Minnesota. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. and was upgraded to a second-alarm. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.



An investigation is underway after a fire overnight at Metcalf Middle School in Burnsville, Minnesota.

Fire at Metcalf Middle School building

Big picture view:

Eagan Fire Chief Holly Mulholland told FOX 9 crews were called to Metcalf Middle School near Diffley Road and Highway 77 around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday night on a report of a possible fire in the building.

The fire was then upgraded to a second-alarm.

The backstory:

Metcalf Middle School closed in 2020 due to declining enrollment.

In 2024, a developer purchased the property from the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191 for a housing development.

What's next:

The fire is being investigated.