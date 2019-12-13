Investigation at Waconia High School for potential school threat, 16-year-old arrested

article

A 16-year-old male was arrested at Waconia High School in Waconia, Minnesota for terroristic threats and disorderly conduct after threats were made on social media, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Friday afternoon multiple deputies remain at the school investigating after a second threat was found on social media.

A parent reported to Waconia High School staff about an "inappropriate video" posted on social media by a student, according to a school message sent out to family members. Authorities approached the student at Waconia High School Friday morning and deputies took the student into custody around 7:53 a.m. The school was under lockdown before classes were dismissed at 11:45 a.m.

“The system worked," read a statement from Waconia Public Schools Superintendent Pat Devine. "When people see something, we need them to say something and that's what happened here. Due to the swiftness of everyone’s actions, at no time during this situation were students in imminent danger. We are very thankful for our parents, staff and the local authorities, for working together to ensure the safety of all students.”

According to a statement from Principal Mark Fredericksen only one was student was involved and no weapons were on school property.

"No one was threatened and Waconia schools were not even mentioned," read a statment from Fredericksen. "Steps were taken to intervene with the student who posted the video."