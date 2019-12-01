Intoxicated driver in custody after crash in Chisago County, Minnesota

article

Officials say an intoxicated driver is in custody after he crashed his car in Chisago County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 2:37 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a rollover crash on Lent Trail at Hemmingway Avenue. Citizens reportedly discovered the crash just after it happened.The driver was wearing slippers and was not responding to their questions. He then walked away from the scene and ran across a field.

The citizens called police and gave a detailed description of what the suspect was wearing. Officials followed a track leading through the field and into a wooded area. Within seven minutes, the suspect was arrested.

The driver crashed into a power pole, forcing Xcel Energy to temporarily cut power to 6,000 residents in order for the vehicle to be removed safely.

The driver is suspected of being under the influence of drugs.