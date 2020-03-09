Inmates reach roof of Milan prison as coronavirus-related revolts reported at several facilities

Prisoners took to the roof of San Vittore prison in Milan, Italy, on Monday, March 9, amid reports of a revolt related to the coronavirus.

Corriere Della Sera said that 20 prisoners took to the roof to protest against restricted visiting during the coronavirus outbreak.

The protest followed a violent escape attempt by prisoners in Modena on Sunday, in which six people were reported killed.

Riots were also reported on Monday at a prison in Foggia. Disturbances were also reported at facilities in Naples and Frosinone.

ANSA said the disturbances were sparked by the “restriction of face time with visiting relatives due to the coronavirus.”